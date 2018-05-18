Westlake to get Veterans Memorial Park

Bids for a new park in Westlake are expected to go out next week on the new Westlake Veterans Memorial Park. The Westlake Mayor's Armed Forces Commission is working with the city and recreation district to build the 30 acre park, adjacent to Pinderosa Park and the National Golf Course.

"There are five different sections for all five services," points out Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey. "We have room to grow. We're going to look at that. We'd like to get some type of aircraft, boat, something out there. Mark and them are working on possibly raising funds to build a Higgins boat."

The memorial will contain granite pillars with veteran's names to be engraved on them.



"We want to get the entire community of Westlake involved in this process because it takes the community to honor veterans, not just veterans honoring veterans. It takes everybody," said Mark Solomon, chairman of the Westlake Mayor's Armed Forces Commission. Solomon is a Navy veteran.



Westlake's Recreation District 1 of Ward 4 will also provide a multi purpose building on the site.

"Along with the park we are doing a 4 or 5 thousand square foot activities center that can hold activities in conjunction with the veterans park or can serve the average citizen of Westlake for weddings, graduations, whatever the case might be," said Bobby Letard.

Officials hope to have the project done in 8 or 9 months. To place a veteran's name on the granite wall, call Westlake City Hall at 337-433-0691.

