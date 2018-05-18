Westlake to get Veterans Memorial Park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake to get Veterans Memorial Park

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV

Bids for a new park in Westlake are expected to go out next week on the new Westlake Veterans Memorial Park.  The Westlake Mayor's Armed Forces Commission is working with the city and recreation district to build the 30 acre park, adjacent to Pinderosa Park and the National Golf Course.

"There are five different sections for all five services," points out Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey. "We have room to grow. We're going to look at that. We'd like to get some type of aircraft, boat, something out there. Mark and them are working on possibly raising funds to build a Higgins boat." 

The memorial will contain granite pillars with veteran's names to be engraved on them. 

"We want to get the entire community of Westlake involved in this process because it takes the community to honor veterans, not just veterans honoring veterans. It takes everybody," said Mark Solomon, chairman of the Westlake Mayor's Armed Forces Commission. Solomon is a Navy veteran.

Westlake's Recreation District 1 of Ward 4 will also provide a multi purpose building on the site.

"Along with the park we are doing a 4 or 5 thousand square foot activities center that can hold activities in conjunction with the veterans park or can serve the average citizen of Westlake for weddings, graduations, whatever the case might be," said Bobby Letard.

Officials hope to have the project done in 8 or 9 months. To place a veteran's name on the granite wall, call Westlake City Hall at 337-433-0691.

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly