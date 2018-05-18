Walk to raise awareness for mental illness

The largest mental health awareness fundraiser in the country is coming to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting 85 of their NAMI Walks around the country this year, and you can participate in one in Lake Charles Saturday.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. participants will begin a 5K walk starting at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

According to the NAMI website, over 40 million adults experience mental illness every year.

It also states that suicide is the third leading cause of death in youth ages 10 to 24.

Saturday’s walk in Lake Charles has already raised over 45 thousand dollars, over half of their goal.

For more information on the NAMI Walk tomorrow, visit their website, or for more statistics on mental illness click HERE.

