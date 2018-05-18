Louisiana State Troopers recognized for their service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana State Troopers recognized for their service

(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

As National Police Week events continue, Louisiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony in Baton Rouge, Thursday, to honor troopers and public safety personnel from across the state.

14 officers from Troop-D received the meritorious service award for performance of their duties at an exceptional level. 

Here is the full list of awards:

Lifesaving Award – Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:
•    Sergeant Paul Chamorro (Troop N)
•    Sergeant Chad Guidry (Troop N)
•    Master Trooper Brooks David (Public Affairs Troop I)
•    Trooper First Class Jeremy Price (Troop L)
•    Senior Trooper Bruce Billings (Troop A)
•    Senior Trooper Dan Manning (Troop L)
•    Trooper First Class Mark O'Brien (Troop E)
•    Former DPS Officer Stephyn Prine (Current LA Deputy Fire Marshal)
Medal of Valor Award – Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer's life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:
•    Senior Trooper Robert Davis (Troop A)
•    Trooper Carl Cavalier (Troop C)
Service Injury Award – Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:
•    Trooper Dereck Clark (Troop L)
•    DPS Officer Larry Anderson (Crescent City Connection)
Richard Honeycutt Award – Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:
•    Communications Officer 2 Tyriel Johnson (HQ Communications)
DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
•    DPS Officer Helen DeLatte (Crescent City Connection)
Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:
•    DPS Investigator Edmond Smith (Investigative Support)
Plainclothes Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
•    Trooper First Class Timothy Ledet Jr. (CID – Region 3)
Uniformed Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:
•    Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N)
Blue Max Award – Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:
•    Trooper Mitchell Saunders (Troop N)
Meritorious Service Award – Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:
•    Trooper Brandon Ostarly (Troop N)
•    Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N)
•    Trooper Munish Tanwar (Troop N)
•    Trooper Dereck Clark (Troop L)
•    Trooper Carlos Pineda (Troop N)
•    Master Trooper Bill Brogan (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)
•    Master Trooper Raymond Davis (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)
•    Lieutenant Michael McCain (Troop D)
•    Lieutenant Waylon Busby (Troop D)
•    Lieutenant Brad Saltzman (Troop D)
•    Sergeant Benjamin Fox (Troop D)
•    Sergeant Joseph Adaway (Troop D)
•    Sergeant James Anderson (Public Affairs Troop D)
•    Sergeant Chris Cheramie (Troop D)
•    Sergeant Gregory Joubert (Troop D)
•    Sergeant Gary Smith (Troop D)
•    Senior Trooper Andrew Leonards (Troop D)
•    Trooper First Class Jerry Williams (Troop D)
•    Trooper First Class Brett McKee (Troop D)
•    Trooper Zack Brady (Troop D)
•    Senior Trooper Adarriel Pegues (Troop G)
•    Trooper Andrew Phillips (Troop G)
•    Sergeant Justin Berry (CID Region 1)
•    Senior Trooper Rhonda Trapani (Troop N)
•    Senior Trooper Sam Boyd (Troop N)
•    Senior Trooper Chris Hill (Troop D)
•    Trooper Kipp Fellon (Troop N)
•    Trooper First Class Scott Lopez (Troop I)
•    Trooper First Class Eric Thaxton (Troop L)
•    Master Trooper Jeff Argrave (CID – Region 3)
•    Trooper Jason Boyet (Troop L)
•    Trooper James Foster (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)
•    Trooper Tyler Latiolais (Troop I)
•    Trooper Garrett LeBoeuf (Troop C)
•    Trooper First Class James McGehee (Troop A)
•    Trooper First Class Mark O'Brien (Troop E)
•    Senior Trooper Brett Pike (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)
•    Trooper Patrick Thomas (Troop B)
•    Technical Support Officer Randy Hidalgo (Special Investigations)
•    DPS Officer Eugene Tyrney (Weight Enforcement)
•    DPS Officer Pat Washington (Weight Enforcement)
•    DPS Officer Keith Watkins (Weight Enforcement)
•    DPS Sergeant Jeremy Wright (DPS Capitol Detail)
•    DPS Officer Carlos Malanez (Weight Enforcement)
•    DPS Investigator Raymond Hughes (CID – Region 1)

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly