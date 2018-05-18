Louisiana State Troopers recognized for their service

As National Police Week events continue, Louisiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony in Baton Rouge, Thursday, to honor troopers and public safety personnel from across the state.

14 officers from Troop-D received the meritorious service award for performance of their duties at an exceptional level.

Here is the full list of awards:

Lifesaving Award – Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person:

• Sergeant Paul Chamorro (Troop N)

• Sergeant Chad Guidry (Troop N)

• Master Trooper Brooks David (Public Affairs Troop I)

• Trooper First Class Jeremy Price (Troop L)

• Senior Trooper Bruce Billings (Troop A)

• Senior Trooper Dan Manning (Troop L)

• Trooper First Class Mark O'Brien (Troop E)

• Former DPS Officer Stephyn Prine (Current LA Deputy Fire Marshal)

Medal of Valor Award – Awarded for conspicuous and intrepid gallantry at the risk of the officer's life and the officer having knowledge of that risk:

• Senior Trooper Robert Davis (Troop A)

• Trooper Carl Cavalier (Troop C)

Service Injury Award – Awarded for significant injuries incurred while acting within the scope of official duty:

• Trooper Dereck Clark (Troop L)

• DPS Officer Larry Anderson (Crescent City Connection)

Richard Honeycutt Award – Awarded for outstanding service and dedication to duty by a Communications Officer:

• Communications Officer 2 Tyriel Johnson (HQ Communications)

DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

• DPS Officer Helen DeLatte (Crescent City Connection)

Plainclothes DPS Officer of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Department of Public Safety:

• DPS Investigator Edmond Smith (Investigative Support)

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

• Trooper First Class Timothy Ledet Jr. (CID – Region 3)

Uniformed Trooper of the Year – Awarded for consistent display of outstanding qualities that exemplify a member of the Louisiana State Police:

• Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N)

Blue Max Award – Awarded for the most recovered stolen vehicles with arrests in a 12 month period:

• Trooper Mitchell Saunders (Troop N)

Meritorious Service Award – Awarded for performance of duty that exceeds the normal expectations of duty and demonstrates an exceptional degree of good judgment, initiative, and competence:

• Trooper Brandon Ostarly (Troop N)

• Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N)

• Trooper Munish Tanwar (Troop N)

• Trooper Dereck Clark (Troop L)

• Trooper Carlos Pineda (Troop N)

• Master Trooper Bill Brogan (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)

• Master Trooper Raymond Davis (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)

• Lieutenant Michael McCain (Troop D)

• Lieutenant Waylon Busby (Troop D)

• Lieutenant Brad Saltzman (Troop D)

• Sergeant Benjamin Fox (Troop D)

• Sergeant Joseph Adaway (Troop D)

• Sergeant James Anderson (Public Affairs Troop D)

• Sergeant Chris Cheramie (Troop D)

• Sergeant Gregory Joubert (Troop D)

• Sergeant Gary Smith (Troop D)

• Senior Trooper Andrew Leonards (Troop D)

• Trooper First Class Jerry Williams (Troop D)

• Trooper First Class Brett McKee (Troop D)

• Trooper Zack Brady (Troop D)

• Senior Trooper Adarriel Pegues (Troop G)

• Trooper Andrew Phillips (Troop G)

• Sergeant Justin Berry (CID Region 1)

• Senior Trooper Rhonda Trapani (Troop N)

• Senior Trooper Sam Boyd (Troop N)

• Senior Trooper Chris Hill (Troop D)

• Trooper Kipp Fellon (Troop N)

• Trooper First Class Scott Lopez (Troop I)

• Trooper First Class Eric Thaxton (Troop L)

• Master Trooper Jeff Argrave (CID – Region 3)

• Trooper Jason Boyet (Troop L)

• Trooper James Foster (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)

• Trooper Tyler Latiolais (Troop I)

• Trooper Garrett LeBoeuf (Troop C)

• Trooper First Class James McGehee (Troop A)

• Trooper First Class Mark O'Brien (Troop E)

• Senior Trooper Brett Pike (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement)

• Trooper Patrick Thomas (Troop B)

• Technical Support Officer Randy Hidalgo (Special Investigations)

• DPS Officer Eugene Tyrney (Weight Enforcement)

• DPS Officer Pat Washington (Weight Enforcement)

• DPS Officer Keith Watkins (Weight Enforcement)

• DPS Sergeant Jeremy Wright (DPS Capitol Detail)

• DPS Officer Carlos Malanez (Weight Enforcement)

• DPS Investigator Raymond Hughes (CID – Region 1)