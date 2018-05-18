South Beauregard's Micah Blackwell signs with LSU Eunice

LSU Eunice men's basketball announced the addition of South Beauregard's Micah Blackwell for its first team that is set to play in 2018-19. He is the third local student-athlete to join first-year head coach Byron Starks.

Blackwell is just the second-ever Golden Knight to sign a basketball scholarship, joining Jermaric Gray (Class of 1992), who played at Louisiana College.

"It means a lot," said Blackwell of being the first South Beau basketball signing in 26 years. "Being able to set the grounds and pave the roads for my teammates and show them the way, it's everything to me."

Blackwell is a 6-foot-6 big man that helped lead the Golden Knights to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in 2017.



"Micah is going to be another staple in our program. With a mom who has played college basketball, he has a solid background with a high basketball IQ," said LSUE head coach Byron Starks. "Micah has the strength of a bull to finish around the rim and enough finesse with a nice jump shot to create mismatches for the opponent."



Blackwell joins Washington-Marion's Jaylin Walker and LCCP's Paul Williams as local LSUE signees.

