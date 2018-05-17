Sulphur officials release identity of victim of Saturday's house fire

A woman died in a house fire on Alice Street in Sulphur on Saturday. (Source: State Fire Marshal's office)

A 49-year-old woman was killed in a house fire on Alice Street last week.

Tamara Cleghorn was the only person in the house at the time of the fire, said Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph. Other family members had gone to the store minutes before the fire started.

The Sulphur Police Department arrived on the scene first, with the Sulphur Fire Department arriving shortly after.

The house where the fire originated is unlivable after the fire, while the other section of the duplex received fire and smoke damage to the shared attic, as well as smoke and water damage to the living room.

Selph expressed condolences to the victim's family, saying "anytime there is a loss of life it's tragic."

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.