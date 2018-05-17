Expansion plans: Lawmakers back marijuana for more ailments

By MELINDA DESLATTE

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - More people in Louisiana could soon be eligible for medical marijuana to treat their ailments, if Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees to bills that have received the backing of state lawmakers.

Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James' proposal adds glaucoma, severe muscle spasms, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and Parkinson's disease to the list of diseases and disorders eligible for medicinal-grade pot, which is expected to be available by late summer.

Harvey Rep. Rodney Lyons' bill authorizes therapeutic cannabis for certain people with autism spectrum disorder.

The House gave final passage Wednesday night to the measures. James' bill received a 54-34 vote , while lawmakers supported Lyons' proposal with a 58-27 vote .

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's undecided about the medical marijuana expansion bills.

