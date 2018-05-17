Man accidentally shoots self outside S. Beauregard, students and faculty safe

A man accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of South Beauregard High School today, officials with the Beauregard Sheriff's Office said.

All students and faculty are safe, said Chief Detective Mark Herford.

Herford said the man left his gun in his vehicle during an awards ceremony at the school. When he returned to the vehicle following the ceremony, he shot himself while attempting to secure the gun.

His condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.