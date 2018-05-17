WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor.

According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows.

It has been confirmed that Prince William will be best man, with his children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, acting as a page boy and bridesmaid, according to CNN.

600 guests are expected to arrive.

