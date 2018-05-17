Cajun food brings visitors to Southwest Louisiana

From scenic nature and the indigenous wildlife, to the world-famous zydeco music and parades, Louisiana is a great place for tourism.

However, there’s no denying one of the main causes of out of state visitors is the one of a kind Cajun food.

Crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, boudin, cracklins and a lot more bring people from all over the country to get a taste of Louisiana.

Jeff Benoit owns B&O Kitchen & Grocery and has been making boudin and cracklins for years.

“Cracklin is basically the same thing they make bacon out of. It’s the belly, and then we use some of the skin on back fat," Benoit said. "Boudin is a blend of pork, pork liver, cajun seasonings, onions, bell peppers. It’s mixed in with rice. It’s kind of like a rice dressing.”

While it's been a staple in Southwest Louisiana cuisine for decades, there's another aspect to it that many people forget.

It helps drive our tourism.

According to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism over 46 million people visited Louisiana in 2016, spending over one billion dollars on travel and tourism activities.

Angie Manning with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says people will come from all over just to get a real taste of Louisiana.

“People love coming to Louisiana for a lot of different reasons, but one of the main things is we have some authentic food experiences, and boudin is definitely one of the favorite finger foods that we have in Southwest Louisiana, and visitors want to experience it as well,” Manning said.

She also reminds everyone to keep a look out for the "Boudin Wars" in September, and try their "Boudin Trail."

