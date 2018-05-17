Cajun food brings visitors to Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cajun food brings visitors to Southwest Louisiana

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

From scenic nature and the indigenous wildlife, to the world-famous zydeco music and parades, Louisiana is a great place for tourism.

However, there’s no denying one of the main causes of out of state visitors is the one of a kind Cajun food.

Crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, boudin, cracklins and a lot more bring people from all over the country to get a taste of Louisiana.

Jeff Benoit owns B&O Kitchen & Grocery and has been making boudin and cracklins for years.

“Cracklin is basically the same thing they make bacon out of. It’s the belly, and then we use some of the skin on back fat," Benoit said. "Boudin is a blend of pork, pork liver, cajun seasonings, onions, bell peppers. It’s mixed in with rice. It’s kind of like a rice dressing.”

While it's been a staple in Southwest Louisiana cuisine for decades, there's another aspect to it that many people forget.

It helps drive our tourism.

According to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism over 46 million people visited Louisiana in 2016, spending over one billion dollars on travel and tourism activities.

See other statistics on Louisiana's tourism revenue HERE.

Angie Manning with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says people will come from all over just to get a real taste of Louisiana.

“People love coming to Louisiana for a lot of different reasons, but one of the main things is we have some authentic food experiences, and boudin is definitely one of the favorite finger foods that we have in Southwest Louisiana, and visitors want to experience it as well,” Manning said.

She also reminds everyone to keep a look out for the "Boudin Wars" in September, and try their "Boudin Trail."

For a list of every restaurant on the "Boudin Trail," click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly