LCPD announces Fun Day

LCPD will hold its Fun Day on June 14 at the Civic Center (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

The Lake Charles Police Department will hold its Fun Day on June 14, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center Coliseum.

Activities will include face painting, fun jumps, train rides, races, a police motorcade, and more.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.