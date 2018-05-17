Grocery delivery service launches in Lake Charles

Move over Waitr, a new same-day grocery delivery service has launched today in SWLA.

Instacart is the nation's largest on-demand grocery delivery service. The service will deliver to 45,000 households in Lake Charles, Westlake, Mossville, Deatonville, and Prien.

Here's how it works: Using the Instacart website or mobile app, shoppers can handpick their groceries from trusted local stores such as CVS Pharmacy and Albertsons. Choose your items and add them to your digital cart. Once you order, the groceries can be on your doorstep in as little as an hour.

Groceries can be ordered five days in advance and shoppers have to option to choose the time length they want groceries delivered. For orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is $5.99.

Users can also sign up for a membership which enables unlimited, free, same-day delivery for orders totaling $35 or more. The membership is $14.99 a month or $149 per year.

First-time users can use the code: HEYLAKECHARLES (until 7/23/2018) to get $20 off an order of $35 or more plus free delivery.

To start ordering groceries today, visit www.instacart.com.

