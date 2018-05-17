Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: May, 16, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: May, 16, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Freddie Primus Jr, 49, Marque, TX: Operating while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation. 

Damon Ray Celestine, 44, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles, theft. 

Roy Joseph Webre, 44, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court. 

Kevin Leo Lasalle, 33, Cameron: Simple burglary, simple criminal damage. Bond: $1,300

Alfred Herman Pete, 38, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles. 

Kenny Sturlese Jules, 36, Lake Charles: Simple burglary. Bond: $5,000

Micheal Paul Patterson, 34, Tulsa, OK: Possession of narcotics, criminal conspiracy, money laundering. Bond: $35,000

Skylur Freedom Papillion, 16, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. 

Gauge Tyler Anderson, 17, Vinton: Simple robbery, simple battery. Bond: $8,500

Kevin James Bartie, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotics. Bond: $5,000

Netanya Lynnzette Young, 39, Jennings: Issuing worthless checks, three counts of direct contempt of court. 

Joseph David Frederick, 39, Vinton: Battery. 

Napolean Gonzales,49, Houston, TX: Attempt and conspiracy, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. Bond: $100,000

Jerica Chrisjon Cole, 24, Houston, TX: General speed law, operating while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Kimberly Lois Honeycutt, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, theft. 

Aubrey Rae Allen, 47, Houston, TX: Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts, illegal use of controlled substance in the presence of a person under seventeen. 

Terrill Travenski Alfred, 37, Lake Charles: Three counts of simple burglary. 

Natasha Nicole Blue, 37, Lake Charles: Identity theft, three counts of direct contempt of court. 

Jennifer Lee Eastwood, 33, Iowa: Battery, simple burglary. 

Cody Alaniz, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Bond: $1,000 

Jamie A Marcantel, 18, Iowa: Maintaining false public records. 

