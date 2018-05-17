McNeese to hold several summer programs for high school students

High school students will be able to keep learning this summer, through programs being offered at McNeese State University.

The programs will begin on July 16 and will last until Aug. 3.

The four programs will offer a range of topics, including: crocodilian biochemistry internship, engineering academy, forensic chemistry academy, and a agricultural sciences program.

The programs cost $1,850 per student, and some scholarships will be available. That cost will cover housing on McNeese's campus, meals, lab supplies and transportation.

Dr. Nikos Kiritsis, dean of the college of engineering, joined 7News Sunrise to talk about the opportunities available for students.

For more information about these programs, you can contact Dr. Kiritsis at 337-475-5875 or at nikosk@mcneese.edu.

