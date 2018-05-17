SWLA man starts WWII aviation museum - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SWLA man starts WWII aviation museum

KPLC-TV KPLC-TV

Harry Tanner loves to talk about flying. It started when he was a little boy.

"I always had a fascination with aviation. Once I got started in this, I couldn't stop. I've been doing this now for 20 years." 

It's no surprise his collection has grown so big, he's built a new structure behind his house. 

"These are what they call the invasion escape maps. Every airmen, pilot, co-pilot, everybody on the plane were given one of these in the area of what they were going to be bombing in case they were shot down or had to bail out." 

A wall of pictures represents all the pilots that Harry has talked to over the years. He got their personal stories and pictures including Mervyn Taylor of Grand Lake and Bob Taylor from Welsh. 

"Everything you see in this album was sent to me by German pilots. Dear Harry. He signed it and everything. Some of them sent their letters in German. A friend of mine in Sulphur, she was translate the letters for me." 

One of Harry's favorite pieces is this flight log, given to him by a WWII pilot.

"It starts out with his training. His instructor signed it. Every day that he flew is in here. It goes on into WWII when he was sent overseas. All his bombing missions here." 

"This is the Stars & Stripes newspaper that came out during the war. A lot of the airmen sent me copies of these. They're all dated. This one is 1944." 

Harry says none of this is for sale. 

"I'm preserving the memory of these men and women who flew in WWII." 

Members of the P-47 bombers group were so impressed with Harry's collection, that they donated items from their group at their final reunion.

Tanner speaks to civic groups and classrooms throughout the year, sharing his collection with others.
If you have a veteran, community volunteer or public servant you'd like to see featured as a hometown hero - head to the contest page on kplctv-dot-com for the nomination form.
   
For more information call Harry Tanner at 337-302-6239.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly