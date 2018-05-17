Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 15, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 15, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Keelan Wade Thompson, 19, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer by refusal to ID. Bond: $2,500.

Kyle B. Binschus, 18, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $2,000.

Cameron Wayne Dowden, 17, Vinton: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Gary Lakeith Williams, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Laci Leann Wise, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Jessica Nicole Sikes, 34, Westlake: Simple burglary, theft. Bond: $11,000.

David Lynn Guidry, 55, Sulphur: Battery, attempted simple kidnapping. Bond: $12,500.

Barbara Danelle Henderson-Shirley, 34, Dequincy: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs.

Leward Scott Clement, 29, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things. Bond: $10,000.

Maurice Tyrell Ward, 33, Columbia, SC: Out-of-state detainer.

Edward Lee Daughenbaugh, 51, Sulphur: Federal detainer.

Roger Daryn Butler, 39, Dequincy: Direct contempt of court, proper equipment required on vehicles.

Jevantea Damon Leger, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Michael Dwayne Fontenot, 51, Vinton: Probation violation.

Joseph Jamar Mitchell, 40, Lake Charles: Home invasion.

Colbianta Fredrion Spain, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Kimberly Ruth Daigle, 32, Sulphur: Resisting an officer, entry or remaining in place after being forbidden. Bond: $1,000.

Juston Joseph Landry, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Bond: $1,000.

Devin Randall Crochet, 24, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, probation violation.

Jacoby Jamar Richmond, 28, Iowa: Purse snatching, domestic abuse battery, direct contempt of court.

Schane Shelly Roberts, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Kirk Wayne August, Jr., 40, Direct contempt of court.

Michael Anthony Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Tony Terell Fontenot, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Amadeus Fletcher Wiltshire, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Valentin Cisneros, 33, Bryan, TX: Operating while intoxicated, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Tracey Freeman Goodwin, 38, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, direct contempt of court.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly