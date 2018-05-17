LSUE baseball roars in region opener, run-rules Hinds

LSU Eunice used power at the plate and on the mound to take down Hinds in run-rule fashion 5-0 to open up the Region 23 Tournament. The Bengals bashed three home runs and enjoyed a nine-strikeout effort by starter Zach Hester in the shortened five-inning affair.



LSUE (51-5) exploded out the gates with a four-run first inning highlighted by a pair of home runs. After Brent Hebert and Andrew Sheridan reached on Hinds errors, Mason Templet blasted a three-run home run to give the Bengals the early lead. Hayden Mixon followed two batters later with a towering solo home run to make it 4-0 LSU Eunice.



The Bengals plated two more runs an inning later thanks to a Templet double off the wall in the right-center to score Hebert. Sheridan would score on a wild pitch later in the frame.



Zach Hester dazzled in just five innings to notch his 11th victory of the season. Hester allowed just one hit while striking out nine batters. The sophomore worked in traffic in the second and third innings but would get out of the jam each time. Hester retired Hinds in order two of the five innings he threw.



The Bengals continued their assault offensively in the third inning by scoring off an Evan Keller bunt and a two-run single by Brent Hebert. Cameron Horton provided the run-rule clincher with a mammoth solo home run deep over pine trees in right field. It was Horton's team-leading 10th home run of the season.



LSU Eunice continues in winner's bracket play tomorrow against Itawamba. The Tribe advanced after defeating Meridian 4-3 in the opening game of day one. First pitch between LSUE and ICC is set for 6:00 PM from Bengal Stadium. All Region 23 games are broadcasted live on Bengal All-Access.

