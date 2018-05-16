Two Lake Charles veterans honored with laptops

Subway and Soldier’s Wish surprises Lake Charles Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young with laptops. Both men are in college. (Source: Subway and Soldier's Wish)

Two Lake Charles-area veterans have been presented laptop computers to help with their studies.

Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young were both presented computers for college by Subway and Soldier's Wish.

The laptops were presented at Subway on East Prien Lake Road on May 16. Attendees included retired Colonel Jim Jackson, Volunteer Executive Director of Soldier's Wish Mark Ochsenbein, and representatives from the American Legion and VRW.

A Soldier's Wish provides unmet needs to military members and their families. Subway has partnered with them for a second year, and supports customers adding a dollar to Subway purchase to support Soldier's Wish.

"Master Sergeants Smith and Young each have three children, so it is quite remarkable and commendable that they are trying to make themselves more marketable in the workplace," Ochsenbein said.

The pair was nominated by retired Sgt. Maj. Ernest Mitchel of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.

For getting help on basic needs, Ochsenbein encourages veterans to visit www.soldierswish.org/nominate.

