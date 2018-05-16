Two Lake Charles veterans honored with laptops - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Lake Charles veterans honored with laptops

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Subway and Soldier’s Wish surprises Lake Charles Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young with laptops. Both men are in college. (Source: Subway and Soldier's Wish) Subway and Soldier’s Wish surprises Lake Charles Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young with laptops. Both men are in college. (Source: Subway and Soldier's Wish)
Subway and Soldier’s Wish surprises Lake Charles Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young with laptops. Both men are in college. (Source: Subway and Soldier's Wish) Subway and Soldier’s Wish surprises Lake Charles Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young with laptops. Both men are in college. (Source: Subway and Soldier's Wish)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Two Lake Charles-area veterans have been presented laptop computers to help with their studies.

Army veterans and Master Sgts. Kenneth Smith and Gregory Young were both presented computers for college by Subway and Soldier's Wish.

The laptops were presented at Subway on East Prien Lake Road on May 16. Attendees included retired Colonel Jim Jackson, Volunteer Executive Director of Soldier's Wish Mark Ochsenbein, and representatives from the American Legion and VRW.

A Soldier's Wish provides unmet needs to military members and their families. Subway has partnered with them for a second year, and supports customers adding a dollar to Subway purchase to support Soldier's Wish.

"Master Sergeants Smith and Young each have three children, so it is quite remarkable and commendable that they are trying to make themselves more marketable in the workplace," Ochsenbein said.

The pair was nominated by retired Sgt. Maj. Ernest Mitchel of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department.

For getting help on basic needs, Ochsenbein encourages veterans to visit www.soldierswish.org/nominate.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly