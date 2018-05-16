Featuring local businesses, KPLC Connections and KPLCCONNECTIONS.COM is the easiest way to get started advertising on-air and online. The online local business directory offers information, photos, deals and more to help you learn more about the Lake Area and to help the Lake Area learn more about your business! On-air tv spots are rotated throughout all programming on KPLC-TV and allows you to speak directly to our audience about your business, products and services. Contact us to get started on KPLCCONNECTIONS.COM , please email Amie Herbert at amieherbert@kplctv.com or call 337-437-7515.