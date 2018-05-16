Judge orders Ricky Langley held without bond - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Judge orders Ricky Langley held without bond

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

There has been some question of whether Ricky Langley could be released from prison following an appeals court decision Tuesday to overturn his second-degree murder conviction.

That question has been answered for now - Judge Robert Wyatt has ruled that Langley be held without bond.

Langley is an admitted killer and pedophile who has been convicted three times in the killing of 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory near Iowa in 1992.

VIDEOS: News reports on Ricky Langley case throughout the years

All three times, though, the conviction has been overturned. This time the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that he should not have been brought to trial on a charge that included specific intent to kill - such as the second-degree murder charge on which he was convicted at his third trial in 2009 - because he had been acquitted of specific intent to kill in his second trial.

The 5th Circuit's decision was met with shock and outrage by prosecutors and law enforcement who worked on the case.

