McNeese's Elliott ties for 5th, misses out on NCAA Finals by one stroke

Blake Elliott made McNeese men's golf history Wednesday, becoming the first Cowboy golfer to ever place in the top-five in the NCAA Regional round on the individual leaderboard when he tied for fifth place after posting a three-round score of 208 for 8-under par.



The junior was one stroke away from qualifying for the NCAA Championships as Ole Miss's Braden Thornberry finished at 9-under to earn the individual qualification.



Elliott was the top individual player (not associated with one of the competing teams) as the next closest was Mitchell Meissner of Rice at 5-under par.



Elliott shot a 2-under 70 in the final round on Wednesday, and with three holes remaining, was tied with Thornberry for a spot to the finals. But he bogeyed No. 16 then shot pars on 17 and 18 to finish one stroke out of making the championship round.



Texas A&M won the team title followed by Clemson, Baylor, UCLA and Kentucky as the five teams to advance to the finals.



Elliott began the round at even par through the first nine holes but then caught fire on the back nine, scoring birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 15 to get to 3-under for the day.



He ended the tournament with rounds of 70-68-70, tying him for fifth place with Clemson's Bryson Nimmer, the nation's No. 29 ranked player.



In his quest for the finals, Elliott beat out 10 other players ranked in the top 100, including Baylor's Garrett May who is ranked 15th in the nation.



Playing in his third straight NCAA Regional, Elliott tied for 18th at last year's NCAA Austin Regional.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.