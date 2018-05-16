Authorities: Violent beating leads to brain surgery

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man who beat a woman until she blacked out.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says when the victim tried to leave, Darrell Paul Comeaux, 66, of Kinder, followed her, tackled her and began beating her head. The victim was admitted to the hospital in April 2018.

Ivey says the victim suffered severe head injuries that required surgery on her brain.

The victim's niece told deputies on May 10, 2018, that while at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, the victim admitted that the man severely beat her, Ivey says.

The niece's information prompted a warrant for Comeaux's arrest, says Ivey.

Comeaux was charged with one count of attempted manslaughter. He is booked into Jeff Davis Parish Jail and has a $100,000 bond.

