Mike Danahay sworn in as mayor of Sulphur

Mike Danahay has been sworn in as mayor of Sulphur.

Danahay says he's ready to get things going. He says he wants to familiarize himself with the city of Sulphur and the operations of the city.

Danahay also says he plans to keep his campaign promise of creating a business environment for the city. "Fortunately, we're in one of the largest economic development situations in the history of SWLA. And Sulphur sits at the front door of that development and so we feel like its an opportunity for us to attract new business and for new individuals to come into Sulphur and grow our city," says Danahay.

After a long campaign, Danahay and outgoing mayor Chris Duncan have worked together to ensure a smooth transition.

Duncan says, "The Monday after the election I called Mike and said the doors are open. Come do whatever you need to do. I wanted to make sure it was as smooth as possible for the incoming mayor because that's important you want the transition to end one day and his pick up the next day without a beat."

However, Duncan says he won't be riding into the sunset just yet.

"I have to say it the way my wife tells me I have to say it; I'm semi-retired because she's probably going to have a "honey do" list for me to do. And there's some non-profit organizations that want me to help and I'll continue to do everything in the community I've done before."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.