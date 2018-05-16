Relay For Life comes to Lake Charles

Relay for Life is a fundraiser put on by the American Cancer Society around the world to help raise money for cancer research.

They start the relay with the Survivor Lap, inviting the cancer survivors to walk the track while being cheered on by attendees.

After the Survivor and Caregiver Laps, the teams begin the walk.

Each team has at least one person walking at all times to symbolize that cancer never sleeps, and neither will their efforts.

When not walking, participants can visit teams to play games and enjoy other entertainment to help raise money.

After sundown, they light Luminarias to remember those who have passed from cancer, and to support those currently affected by it.

To learn how you can help donate, volunteer, or join the cause visit their website.

