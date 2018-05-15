Washington Marion and LaGrange university programs could move to Lake Charles Boston Academy

The university programs were designed to help Washington Marion and LaGrange High schools brightest students excel, but the programs are showing a low number of students and now there's a chance both could be moving which some aren't in favor of.

Wil Clophus's daughter was recently accepted into the university program at LaGrange High School, but he's worried about the program moving to Lake Charles Boston Academy.

"Moving your students from your own community to another community will lower the enrollment numbers," he said. "It's going to discourage the kids that are currently enrolled there and it's going to discourage kids from leaving their schools."

The program is also at Washington Marion High School, but due to issues like low enrollment in both programs three options were considered at Tuesday night's curriculum and instruction meeting to keep them both.

The first option was to keep both programs at the two schools. The second, move the programs to LaGrange, and the third which was the most popular decision, move both programs to Lake Charles Boston Academy.

"My thought process on going to LCB right now was that we can accommodate both Washington Marion and LaGrange with all the students that both programs currently have," said board member Mack Dellafosse.

The move to Lake Charles Boston would help with the teacher shortage, and offer the space and labs both schools need.

Board members went back forth with the idea of moving, but in a nine to two vote decided to allow the programs to move to Lake Charles Boston for just one year.

While Clophus is okay with the decision he's hoping when it's the school board's time to vote, they'll say no to moving the programs

"I still believe you should reconsider leaving the program at LaGrange right now and don't move it at all," he said.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board will vote and decide if the programs will move to Lake Charles Boston at their next meeting on June 12th.

