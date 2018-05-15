VIDEOS: News reports on Ricky Langley case throughout the years

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of admitted child killer and pedophile Ricky Langley.

Langley has been convicted three times of murdering a 6-year-old boy near Iowa in 1992.

Langley, who was 26 years old at the time of the crime, confessed to killing 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory.

KPLC has covered the case throughout the years. Here are some of our past reports.

