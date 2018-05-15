VIDEOS: News reports on Ricky Langley case throughout the years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEOS: News reports on Ricky Langley case throughout the years

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeal has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of admitted child killer and pedophile Ricky Langley.

Langley has been convicted three times of murdering a 6-year-old boy near Iowa in 1992.

Langley, who was 26 years old at the time of the crime, confessed to killing 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory.

KPLC has covered the case throughout the years. Here are some of our past reports.

Second trial in 2003: Police video of confession released. 

2003: Defense and Prosecution discuss insanity claim. 

2003: Defense brings up the "Oscar Lee" aspect. 

2003: Prosecution responds to "Oscar Lee" and Langley has a psychotic episode in during testimony.

2003: Courtroom cleared to assist Langley, who became sick from medication.

Verdict in 2003 trial: Guilty of second degree murder. 

Assistant D.A. Rick Bryant's response.

Jeremy Guillory's family responds to 2009 verdict.

Langley's second conviction overturned

Defense attorney says Langley has 'serious mental illness'

VIDEO: Tension between judge, law enforcement in Langley case

Ricky Langley found guilty for third time

Reaction to guilty verdict in third trial

Mother of Jeremy Guillory reacts to verdict

Mother of Jeremy Guillory 'reliving nightmare'

