Jennings couple accused of abandoning child

A Jennings couple is accused of abandoning a child found crying on a porch according to a news release.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say Friday night they responded to a complaint that a child was left home alone.

Deputies say the child's grandmother says she found her 6-year-old granddaughter on the porch crying, holding a towel and wet from being in the bathtub.

The father, Stephen Corea Lafosse, 36, of 24150 Placide Road, Jennings, was found at the residence under the influence of alcohol. Deputies were unable to locate the mother on Friday night.

Deputies say they determined the two left the residence in different vehicles and abandoned the child.

Stephen Lafosse was booked Friday night for Cruelty to a juvenile.

On Tuesday, May 15, Melissa Ann Lafosse, 33, of 24150 Placide Road, Jennings was also arrested and booked on 1 count of cruelty to a juvenile. Both are currently held in the parish jail on a $5,000 bond.

