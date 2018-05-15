LaGrange High opens theatre participation to other Calcasieu Parish schools

The LaGrange High School Performing Arts program is branching out.

Beginning in the 2018-2019 school year, the department will open its curtains to more high school students in Calcasieu Parish. A pilot program is slated to include students not only from LaGrange, but also those attending Barbe High, Bell City High, Iowa High, Sam Houston High, and Washington Marion High.

"We have done the musical program at LaGrange for six years now, and we've had a lot of community support," said LaGrange Theater Director Shelly Buller. "Community members have shown a lot of love and respect for our program. I want to give students in this parish the same opportunity as LaGrange students, those that want to be performing arts majors or those that are truly interested in the stage and have a passion for it. This is giving them the chance to come to LaGrange and be a part of this and to perform for the community as well."

Over the years, many students have expressed interest in participating in LaGrange's annual musical. They will now get a chance through this new program. Students will be required to audition, which will include learning a short monologue, singing a song, and an option to share choreography. Those selected will be transported to and from their home school to attend Theater Arts Class at LaGrange. All students in the program will be given an opportunity to audition for the year-end musical production of "The Little Mermaid".

"The Theater Department at LaGrange has been a Calcasieu Parish School Board shining start for a number of years now," said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. "The annual production has drawn elementary children from across the district with the opportunity to be amazed by the performance. The new expansion pilot program will draw some of those students to LaGrange High School to become part of that success. The incredible talent of students in Calcasieu Parish will have yet another great showcase stage."

LaGrange's Performing Arts Department has seen lots of success in recent years. Several students were accepted to prestigious academies in New York City following high school graduation. One former student recently graduated with a Musical Theater degree and has three Broadway auditions soon. Several students are also attending McNeese State University and majoring in theater. Another former student has appeared in NCIS, Queen Sugar, and a movie starring Drew Barrymore.

Applications are due by May 25 and can be found at www.lgmusicals.com.

Auditions will be scheduled shortly after the due date and will take place the last two weeks of June. Questions can be sent to shelly.buller@cpsb.org.

