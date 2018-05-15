Power restored on Ryan Street

Power is out on Ryan Street, in the exact locations as Monday. (Source: Entergy Outage Map)

Power has been restored on Ryan Street.

Power was out in the same area as it went out Monday - from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street, and on Prien Lake Road, from Ryan Street to Louisiana Street. There were 792 customers affected, just as there were Monday.

Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould says crews have been performing maintenance on the section of line in that area. He says today's outage was unplanned but happened as crews worked on a switch.

