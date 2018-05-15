TIMELINE: Ricky Langley's trials through the years - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TIMELINE: Ricky Langley's trials through the years

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Rickey Langley (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Rickey Langley (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(KPLC) -

February 1992:  Ricky Langley is arrested for the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory of Iowa. A three-day search for the missing boy ends when police find the child's body in Langley's closet. Guillory had been strangled and molested. Days later, Langley confesses to the murder on tape to police.

February 20th, 1992:  A Calcasieu Parish grand jury indicts Langley for first-degree murder. 

March 2nd, 1992:  Langley is arraigned on charges and pleads not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

June 27, 1994: Langley's first trial begins.

July 9, 1994: Langley is found guilty of first-degree murder of a person under the age of 12 years. This conviction is later overturned because of the way the jury foreman was selected.

May 2003: Ricky Langley is re-indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and pleads not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. A change of venue is granted because of pretrial publicity. Although the case is tried in Calcasieu Parish, the jury is selected from Orleans Parish. The jury rejects the defendant's insanity defense and returns a verdict of guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder.

The conviction is later overturned after the appeals court concluded he didn't get a fair trial because the judge left the courtroom during closing arguments.

November 6, 2009:  Ricky Langley is convicted of second-degree murder.

December 10, 2009:  Ricky Langley is sentenced to life without parole.

May 14, 2018: The U.S. 5th Circuit of Appeals reverses Langley's second-degree murder conviction.  

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly