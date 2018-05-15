TIMELINE: Ricky Langley's trials through the years

February 1992: Ricky Langley is arrested for the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory of Iowa. A three-day search for the missing boy ends when police find the child's body in Langley's closet. Guillory had been strangled and molested. Days later, Langley confesses to the murder on tape to police.

February 20th, 1992: A Calcasieu Parish grand jury indicts Langley for first-degree murder.

March 2nd, 1992: Langley is arraigned on charges and pleads not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

June 27, 1994: Langley's first trial begins.

July 9, 1994 : Langley is found guilty of first-degree murder of a person under the age of 12 years. This conviction is later overturned because of the way the jury foreman was selected.

May 2003: Ricky Langley is re-indicted on a charge of first-degree murder and pleads not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. A change of venue is granted because of pretrial publicity. Although the case is tried in Calcasieu Parish, the jury is selected from Orleans Parish. The jury rejects the defendant's insanity defense and returns a verdict of guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder.

The conviction is later overturned after the appeals court concluded he didn't get a fair trial because the judge left the courtroom during closing arguments.

November 6, 2009: Ricky Langley is convicted of second-degree murder.

December 10, 2009: Ricky Langley is sentenced to life without parole.

May 14, 2018: The U.S. 5th Circuit of Appeals reverses Langley's second-degree murder conviction.

