No injuries in school bus crash in Westlake

A school bus was involved in an accident in Westlake this morning.

Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye says the accident happened around 7:22 a.m.

The bus was holding 12 kids, but no injuries have been reported from the bus nor the other vehicle involved, says Wilrye.

Wilrye says the roadway has been cleared. The accident is still under investigation.

