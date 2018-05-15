Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 14, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Michael Blayne Mouton, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, traffic-control signals. Bond: $5,500.

Tyrus Tarzel Cheeks, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

Nychollas Keith Jasmine, 23, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving.

Santana Nashell Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Theft, illegal possession of stolen things, direct contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.

Joseph Paul Oquain, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000.

Jennifer Robin Moreau, 32, Lake Charles: Stop signs and yield signs; resisting an officer by flight; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; possession of drugs; possession of marijuana; operating vehicle while license is suspended; direct contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

Roxana Salinas, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Cornelious Johnson, 43, Natchez, MS: Out-of-state detainer.

Aaron Carvin, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, criminal trespass, possession of synthetic marijuana, bicycle lamps, soliciting, urinating in a public place. Bond: $40,000.

Billy Wayne Cobb, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Lawrence Matthew Bajoie, 32, Zachary: Instate detainer.

Curtis Demond Adams, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, vagrancy, resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

Brandon James Phillips, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Jose Manuel Flores, Jr., 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Amberly Sanders Bonin, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, distribute or manufacture.

Hillary Shane Weatherall, 33, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Amy Michelle Hebert, 40, Dequincy: Instate detainer.

Gavin Joseph Arabie, 18, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia.

