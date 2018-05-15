Lake Charles celebrates "Kids to Park Day"

Lake Charles has some great parks and outdoor activities, but do we utilize them enough?

This Saturday the city is taking part in Kids to Park Day and invites you to take the family out to the park.

Kids to Park Day is a nationally recognized day to celebrate parks around America.

Families are encouraged to visit nearby parks and other outdoor areas to appreciate the beauty in our nature.

The City of Lake Charles and Mayor Nic Hunter jumped on board and invite everyone to participate.

The City is hosting a special event at Millennium Park from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday that will include free food, face painting, train rides, games, arts and crafts and more.

For more information on Kids to Park Day, visit the city's website.

