Chief Don Dixon announces retirement after 17 years as police chief

Lake Charles police chief Don Dixon made it official today. He's planning to retire from the Lake Charles police department effective January 2019.

After 17 years as Lake Charles police chief, Dixon plans to formally leave the position.

"I announced earlier this is the last chance I get to shake the hands of everyone in the department. We meet once a year and this is it, so January 15th I'll be going onto a new trail."

Dixon made the announcement during the departments annual police inspection this morning, kicking off national police week.

As chief, he has overseen the operations of over 200 police officers.

Fellow officer Jason Derise said "Since then our department has had some of the best equipment and personnel, which I would match up with anybody.

The next police chief will be appointed by Mayor Nic Hunter along with a special committee. Qualified applicants would have to take a civil service exam first. The process to select a new chief could take up to 5 or 6 months.

"Hopefully whoever we get as the next chief will have the fortitude and the knowledge that Chief Dixon has to keep us moving forward."

You can find a timeline of the official selection process that will be administered to select the next Police Chief down below:

1) Chief Dixon, along with the Mayor, has notified the Office of State Examiner of his anticipated retirement date and has completed the packet for a Police Chief Test to be prepared.

2) The Mayor will request that the Lake Charles Civil Service Board call for the Police Chief examination at the Civil Service Board’s June 1, 2018 meeting. Thereafter, the Office of State Examiner will be notified and schedule a date for the examination.

3) Applications for the examination will be accepted for 30 days prior to the examination.

4) The local Civil Service Board will approve the applications and will send a list of those eligible to take the examination to the State Board who will administer and grade the Civil Service test.

5) The Civil Service Board will be notified by the Office of State Examiner of all scores from the test.

6) The Civil Service Board will certify the results and forward to the Mayor a list of names of those who have passed.

7) The Mayor will appoint a selection committee to conduct interviews.

8) Selection is made and recommendation is made to City Council for approval.

The chief said that retirement will include being quote "the best gran-dad in the world."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.