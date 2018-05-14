51 House members ask for Governor to call constitutional convention

A letter signed by 51 members of the Louisiana House of Representatives was sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards requesting a state constitutional convention.

The letter sent Monday, May 14, officially asked Gov. Edwards to include a constitutional convention in a call for the special session which was made Monday afternoon.

The request states, “We must continue to pursue long term, structural reform of our finance and budget system,” and was signed by 51 members of the House. A constitutional convention has not been held since 1973.

