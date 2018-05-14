LSUE’s quest for three-peat begins with Mercer County

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice’s bid for a third consecutive NJCAA Division II National Tournament will begin with a first round date against Mercer County, the NJCAA announced in Monday’s bracket release. The Bengals are the three-seed in the 16-team field at Traceway Park in Clinton, Ms.



LSUE (46-18) secured its berth in the National Tournament after capturing a pair of games at the Region 23 Tournament on the campus of Itawamba. The Bengals defeated Itawamba and East Central before falling to Jones County in the Championship Game.



The Bengals will battle the 14-seed Mercer County in the First Round, slated for a 3:30PM start on Wednesday. The West Windsor, NJ-based school is 37-6-1 on the season, and captured the District K title after sweeping Mercyhurst last weekend. It’s the Vikings’ fifth all-time trip to Nationals and first since 2010.



The Vikings are led at the plate by sophomore Gabriella Earley. The catcher paces the team with 52 RBI and 9 home runs while batting .420 on the season. Sophomore Kaley Wise is the Mercer County ace, going 16-2 this spring with a 1.42 earned run average.



LSU Eunice and Mercer County are grouped with Cowley College and Madison College. The winners and losers will face off with each other in second round play at 3:30PM and 1:30PM on Thursday, respectively.



This will be LSUE’s eighth trip to the National Tournament in program history, all under head coach Andy Lee. The Bengals are 31-6 all-time in World Series trips, winning the National Championship five times including four of the last five. The five titles are second behind Phoenix College (8) for the most all-time in NJCAA Division II history.

