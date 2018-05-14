Lake Charles firefighters rescue person from second-story window

Firefighters rescued a person from a second-story window during a fire on Mill Street.

District Chief Charles Lee said that when firefighters arrived at the fire, the "young lady" was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters immediately went into "rescue mode" and helped her escape down a ladder from a second-story window.

Crews then began focusing on extinguishing the fire.

While there was a lot of smoke damage, the building was not a total loss, Lee said.

