LCFD flushing hydrants through June 14

The Lake Charles Fire Department is conducting its semi-annual hydrant flushing through June 14.

Hydrant water testing will take place in Lake Charles as well as in Ward 3, District 2.

The LCFD is required to test water hydrants twice per year to maintain its Class 2 fire rating.

Water leaving the hydrants may be temporarily rust-colored from settled materials such as iron, but is still safe for domestic use, according to city officials.

The LCFD will provide cleaning detergent for clothing stained from the colored water at the following resources: 4200 Kirkman Street, LCFD fire trucks, and local neighborhood firehouses. For more information, call 491-1598 or 491-1599.

