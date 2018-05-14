CPSB schedules second registration for Innovation Academy

Calcasieu Parish students are invited to the second registration for E.K. Key CITGO Innovation Academy before the program reaches capacity.

The registration is for elementary school students and is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 27, 30, and 31 at E.K. Key Elementary School.

The three-day experience provides students through a STEM curriculum to have hands-on learning, develop problem-solving skills using scientific inquiry, and collaborate with others in the engineering design process.

Students entering kindergarten through fifth grade in Sulphur, Vinton, Starks, DeQuincy, and Westlake are qualified to register. Twenty-four students will be chosen from each grade based on test scores.

Those interested should bring their state certified birth certificate, original social security card, current immunization record, and two proofs of their address. Proof of a 2.5 GPA must be presented as well for students entering grades first through fifth. There is a $20 testing fee.

Students registering will be given a time and date for testing

For more information, visit the websites of Calcasieu Parish School Board, and E.K. Key Elementary.

