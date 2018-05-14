Lane closure on La. 27 in Hackberry

Motorists can expect delays this week on La. 27 northbound in the Hackberry area of Cameron Parish.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the northbound lane of La. 27 will be closed daily between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., at mile post 69.5 (approximately 2.2. miles south of Ellender Bridge), in Hackberry.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and through traffic will be maintained in both directions. During closure times, the roadway width will be reduced to 15 feet, therefore oversized loads are cautioned to pursue alternate routes.

The closure is necessary for roadway and drainage improvements along La. 27.

