UPDATE: Power restored on Ryan Street

Traffic lights are out on Ryan Street, from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street. (Source: Entergy)

Power has been restored to Ryan Street and the surrounding areas.

A power outage had left traffic lights out on Ryan Street- from Prien Lake Road to McNeese Street. Around 800 were without power. The outage also affected some streets off of Ryan and Prien Lake Road.

Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould said crews were unable to identify the cause of the problem, but an assessment found no immediate damage and crews were able to restore power.

Arnould said the cause could have been a traffic issue, such as a car grazing or bumping a power pole.

The outage was reported at 3:22 p.m. Power was restored in a little less than an hour.

