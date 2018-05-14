McNeese headed to College Station Regional

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese softball will continue its season this weekend in College Station, Texas at the Texas A&M Regional as the 64-team NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was announced Sunday night.

The four team regional tournament hosted by Texas A&M will also consist of Baylor and Prairie View.

McNeese will make its second NCAA Tournament appearance in College Station after being sent to the region in 2005 where the Cowgirls won their first NCAA Regional game against Centenary.

The Cowgirls will begin tournament play on Friday, May 18 at 3:30 p.m. (CT) against Baylor, a team the Cowgirls have faced three times this season. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.

