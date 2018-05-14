Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon formally announces his retirement

Chief Don Dixon formally announced that he is retiring effective Jan. 15, 2019.

During the police inspection for National Police Week, Dixon stood before the podium and announced that it was his final inspection. Dixon said. "I've had a lot of honors in my life, but the greatest honor ever is to be a part of this great organization. It is my proudest moment."

Dixon said a defining moment in his career was when Hurricane Rita struck the city and his office responded.

Dixon says he's already informed the mayor and the mayor will select the next police chief.

The process could take 5-6 months, said Dixon. He walked around and shook the hands of every officer in the building.

"I loved being your Chief," Dixon said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.