Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon formally announces his retir - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon formally announces his retirement

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Chief Don Dixon formally announced that he is retiring effective Jan. 15, 2019. 

During the police inspection for National Police Week, Dixon stood before the podium and announced that it was his final inspection. Dixon said. "I've had a lot of honors in my life, but the greatest honor ever is to be a part of this great organization. It is my proudest moment."

Dixon said a defining moment in his career was when Hurricane Rita struck the city and his office responded.  

Dixon says he's already informed the mayor and the mayor will select the next police chief.

The process could take 5-6 months, said Dixon. He walked around and shook the hands of every officer in the building. 

"I loved being your Chief," Dixon said. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly