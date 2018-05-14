NHC monitoring Gulf disturbance; heavy rain threat to Florida

With hurricane season still two weeks away, an area of weak low pressure in the Gulf already has the eye of the National Hurricane Center although any significant development is unlikely.

This system will likely remain weak and a non-tropical area of broad low pressure as it moves up the coastline of the Florida peninsula today producing more heavy rain and potentially some flooding over the days ahead.

This area of weak low pressure has a 40% of developing into a tropical or sub-tropical storm before landfall but will remain locked over the eastern portion of the Gulf and pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Environmental conditions are not fully conducive for tropical development, but as we’re already seeing, heavy rain will be the main threat over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas with as much as 3 to 5 inches of rain possible over the next 7 days.

This is just a reminder for Southwest Louisiana that hurricane season is fast approaching as it’s always good to be prepared well before a storm threatens our area.

Southwest Louisiana will remain on the dry side of this storm system and our forecast calls for nothing more than a couple of isolated afternoon storms through the week ahead with temperatures well above normal, topping out in the lower to middle 90s over the next several days.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.