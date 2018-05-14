Veteran Town Hall Meeting

The VA is holding a Town Hall Meeting in Lake Charles.

The event takes place Tuesday, May 15 from 5-6 p.m. at the Lake Charles Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive.

Updates will be provided by VA leadership and questions addressed from those attending.

Information will be presented on VA’s Telehealth/Virtual Care program and pain management including functional dry needling.

The meeting is open to all Veterans, family members, community partners, congressional staff and VA employees.