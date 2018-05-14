Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Sunday, May 13

Mark Fee, 38, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts domestic abuse battery.

Dustin Flores, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Bradley Morvant, 20, Longville, LA: Out of State detainer.

Milton Frank, 36, Iowa, LA: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotics, operating vehicles while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Tommy Touson, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Owens, 50, Lake Charles, LA: theft from $,1000 but less than $5,000, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Dalton Morrison, 24, Lucedale, MS: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Sergio Aguilar-Rivera, 38, Lake Charles, LA: Driving on right side of road, exceptions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed , unlawful use of license, resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. operating while intoxicated; first offense, federal detainer.

William Van Mol, 57, Lake Charles, LA: Theft $750 to $5,000, monetary instrument abuse, theft $750 to $5,000, bank fraud, issuing worthless checks, instate detainer.

Gabriella Domingue, 38, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of marijuana 1st offense.

Tyler Guillory, 23, Lake Charles, LA: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotics, Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotics, Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule III narcotics, two counts Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule IV narcotics.

Clinton Holladay, 17, Starks, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

