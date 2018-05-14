Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 11, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 11, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jason Oda Soileau, 42, Lake Charles: Owner to secure registration, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, lighted lamps required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, expired plates, evidence of motor vehicle liability, no seat belt, proper equipment required on vehicles. Bond: $23,750.

Scott Joseph Lede, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Edward James Lemons, 49, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Stuart Anthony Leblanc, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Keena Smith Cooper, 54, Westlake: Probation violation.

Stephanie Rae Lester, 35, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $1,000.

Gino Maynardo Lane, 53, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $2,000.

David Everett Chapman, 51, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Allen Berry, Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Simple battery, out-of-state detainer.

Danielle Lynn Guillory, 31, Westlake: Disturbing the peace, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs in a drug-free zone. Bond: $6,500.

Anthony Trinity Cook, 34, Beaumont, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Crystal Mechele Blakely, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.

Tyrone Hollis Whotte, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Sommer Nicole Odom, 39, Iowa: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Christopher Seth Gardner, 29, Kinder: Armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, parole violation. Bond: $200,000.

Craig Anthony Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicles. Bond: $30,000.

Islynn Jerreal Watts, 17, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs in a drug-free zone, possession of drugs. Bond: $1,500.

Tommy Lee Foy, 25, Sulphur: Aggravated assault.

Kevin Leon Lewis, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs in a drug-free zone. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Brandon Vice, 38, Vinton: Probation violation.

Kristy F. Foley, 41, Lake Charles: Distribution or possession of drugs with intent, contraband, criminal conspiracy, direct contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Bert Martin, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Billy Ray Thomisee, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Jose Luis Moreira, 39, Vinton: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, federal detainer.

McKenzie Leigh Anne Monceaux, 26, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 19, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Derrell James Atkins, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, sale or distribution of legend drug without a prescription.

Christopher Anthony Syas, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

