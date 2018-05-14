Sensory gym offers art classes for all children

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym offers a safe and inclusive environment for children of all abilities.

The sensory gym caters towards kids on the autism spectrum but is a great place for any child to learn while exercising.

They have suspended swings, a zip line, trampoline, an indoor playground, sensory-based toys, a fine motor area, and arts and crafts.

They also offer classes to help develop kids in a safe and comfortable environment, including a hands-on art class called "Art for All."

The art class is a great way for children of all abilities learn and express themselves in a supervised, completely harmless setting.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum, and what they have to offer visit their website.