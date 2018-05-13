LSP: One killed in single-vehicle crash near Egan - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP: One killed in single-vehicle crash near Egan

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A woman has died in a single-vehicle crash near Egan, according to Master Trooper Brooks David of Louisiana State Police.

According to David, the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday on I-10 eastbound.

Initial reports say 23-year-old Jessica Whitworth of Casa Grande, AZ was driving a 2010 Dodge SUV when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road into the median and overturned.

73-year-old Margaret Trinklein, the front seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Whitworth was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

David says it is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Whitworth for analysis. 

"Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants of a motor vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position," says David. "While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    •   
