McNeese State graduates 757 students

The Spring 2018 Commencement Ceremony for McNeese State University saw 757 students receive their diplomas.

The event was also the 150th commencement for the college.

39 earned their associate degrees, 591 earned their bachelor degrees, 126 earned their masters, and 1 earned their education specialist degree.

When you break down the numbers for the graduating class, 568 of the graduates are from 43 parishes in Louisiana, 92 came from out of state, and 59 graduates were from other countries across the globe.

The event also saw 23 Golden Scholars apart of the ceremony. One Golden Scholar, Paula Hirsch, says that this ceremony meant a lot to her, as she saw her grandson graduate from the same university she walked the grounds of over 50 years ago, Hirsch graduated in 1966. She had some great advice for those starting a brand new chapter in their lives:

"Go for it. Just go for it. Don't let anybody stop you. No matter what you want to do, you go for it and do it."

Since the school's first class graduated back on May 29, 1941, 61,424 degrees have been awarded, not including the over 750 awarded today.

