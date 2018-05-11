Convicted sex offender arrested for possession of child pornography

A DeRidder man who has been convicted of a sex offense before is accused of having child pornography on a cell phone in his possession.

Edward Lee Daughenbaugh, 51, was arrested on one count of possession of child pornography.

Acting on a tip that he had a cell phone, federal probation officers made an unannounced visit to Daughenbaugh on May 9, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. The cell phone, which was in violation of his probation, was seized and Daughenbaugh admitted the device had child pornography. Investigators with state police verified the phone contained child pornography.

Daughenbaugh's bond is set at $250,000.

Daughenbaugh was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2006.

